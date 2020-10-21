Daily Journal staff report
BRADLEY — Six law enforcement agencies will be giving the public its next opportunity this weekend to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the public can bring unwanted medications for disposal to Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50 in Bradley. Please use the center court entrance.
Needles, syringes and liquids are not accepted during the event.
This service is free and anonymous and no questions will be asked.
Sponsoring the event is the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais police departments, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Pledge for Life Partnership and Riverside Healthcare are assisting KAMEG.
“The program is a success to our area due to continued public support,” KAMEG Director Chris Koerner said in a release.
During the past two collections, officers have collected more than 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs.
Most police departments have permanent drug drop boxes. Area residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies to determine locations and hours of availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!