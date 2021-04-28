BRADLEY — Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Northfield Square mall saw approximately 1,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs turned in for disposal, according to Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Director Clayt Wolfe.
During the previous two collections, officers have collected over 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs, Wolfe said.
To take in unwanted medication between collection events, most police departments have permanent drug drop boxes. Area residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies to determine exact locations and hours of availability.
KAMEG, the Pledge for Life Partnership, Riverside Healthcare and local law enforcement agencies partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the April 24 event.
