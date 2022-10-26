KANKAKEE — The latest Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley.
The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group [KAMEG], Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais police departments, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] host the event for the public to bring their unwanted medications, potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal.
Needles and syringes are not accepted during the event. All liquids need to be tightly sealed in their original containers.
A drive-thru, drop-off system will be utilized in the east parking lot by the entrance near LensCrafters. If there is inclement weather, it will be held inside the mall near LensCrafters.
This service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.
“The program is a success in our area due to continued public support,” KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe. “During the past two collections, officers have collected over 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs.”
Director Wolfe also advised that most police departments have permanent drug drop boxes. Area residents are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agencies to determine exact locations and hours of availability.
The DEA reports that the response to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative has been overwhelmingly positive.
Assisting KAMEG with this program is the Pledge for Life Partnership, Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Healthcare, State Rep. Jackie Haas and State Sen. Patrick Joyce.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002.
