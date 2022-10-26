Daily Journal logo

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The latest Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square mall in Bradley.

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group [KAMEG], Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais police departments, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] host the event for the public to bring their unwanted medications, potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for disposal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

