KANKAKEE — The number of opioid drug overdoses in Kankakee County is down from a year ago.
With two weeks remaining in the 2021 fiscal year — the time frame used by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office when collecting data so that it coincides with the county’s budget — there have been 38 confirmed overdose deaths with four cases pending. For the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, there were 50 confirmed OD deaths.
That was the highest rate since 2017, when the county recorded 56 OD deaths. Nestled between was a two-year dip, with 29 in both 2018 and 2019. Coroner Bob Gessner said the use of Narcan could be a reason for the decrease this year. Narcan, or naloxone, is used to reverse an opioid overdose.
“The number of saves by Narcan is up in emergency rooms, [and with] EMS and police,” Gessner said.
Heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and carfentanil continue to be prevalent in the toxicology results of overdose victims, he said. Officials are finding more users are now taking these in pill form rather than injecting it. The pill is broken up and either snorted or smoked, Gessner explained.
“We are seeing more rolled-up dollar bills on tables at [overdose] scenes,” he said, indicating that snorting was the victim’s method of choice.
Grim statistics
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report this week that found more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from March 2020 to April 2021. It is the most overdose deaths ever recorded in a one-year period.
While it’s not an official count — it can take months for death investigations involving drug fatalities to become final — President Joe Biden called it “a tragic milestone” in a statement after the report was released.
The report and its stark findings are the first insights into what effect the COVID-related stay-at-home orders had on drug usage and, subsequently, drug overdoses.
Provisional data provided by the CDC showed Kankakee County had 43 overdose deaths during that span. Data for Iroquois County was unavailable on the CDC’s website.
Experts say stay-at-home orders closed down treatment for recovering addicts, while prolonged isolation played a role as well.
The new data shows many of the deaths involve illicit fentanyl, a highly lethal opioid that five years ago surpassed heroin as drug most often involved in overdose deaths. Dealers have mixed fentanyl with other drugs — a reason that deaths from methamphetamines and cocaine also are rising.
Drug cartels in Mexico are using chemicals from China to mass-produce and distribute fentanyl and meth across America, said Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
