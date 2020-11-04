Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — With current COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Kankakee County Drug Free Inc. is unable to hold its 16th annual dinner and auction in person, and its board of directors has decided to replace the event with an online raffle.
“The needs of the drug court clients are greater now more than ever,” probation officers Renae Palmer and Neal Currier said in a news release. “We greatly appreciate all the support we have received in the past and hope that we receive the same support given the challenges we are all facing today.”
A live drawing to raise funds for the volunteer organization will be 7 p.m. Friday. Three cash prizes will be drawn live on the organization’s Facebook page.
A third-prize winner will receive $500. Second-prize winner will receive $1,000, and the first-prize winner will receive $2,000. Individual raffle tickets are available for $25, or six raffle tickets are available for $100.
Tickets can be purchased online at kankakeecountydrugfree.com. To purchase tickets in person, call the Kankakee Drug Court team at 815-937-2970.
Board Chairwoman Barbi Brewer-Watson thanked this year’s corporate sponsors, Riverside Healthcare, CSL Behring, Hoekstra Transportation and Good Shepard Manor.
“We are very grateful to these organizations [that] understand the needs of the Drug Court program, and their contribution allows us to continue to provide support to those currently in the program,” she said.
Funds raised will go to help clients with rental assistance, job placement assistance, job skills training, workforce materials, bus tokens/passes, basic personal care items, new clothing/shoes, etc. For a person in recovery, these kinds of needs can be obstacles that lead to relapse, according to a news release.
Drug Court clients receive support from the start of their recovery journey to graduation from the program, as they gain the life skills and tools necessary to be a healthy, sober and productive member of Kankakee County. The organization funds the John F. Michela Scholarship, which Drug Court graduates are eligible to apply for to continue their education at Kankakee Community College.
