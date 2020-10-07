BRADLEY — After calling its location along Blatt Boulevard in Bradley home for more than 40 years, the Illinois Secretary of State is set to pack up the driver’s license testing facility and head northeast.
Jesse White’s office is targeting the now-vacant Premier Rental Purchase site, 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza in Bradley, as its new home. The office has been in discussions with the shopping center ownership for more than a year.
The move was approved by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday. The matter will head to the Bradley Village Board on Monday for its approval.
If all goes as planned, the facility — which will be in 6,000 square feet rather than the 3,700 square feet in its current home — could be in its new location by as early as Dec. 1, said Greg Leutloff, of McColly Bennett Commercial Real Estate, who is representing the Village Square ownership, Langham Creek Partners, of West Lake, Calif.
On many occasions, people seeking service there are forced to wait outside because space is so limited within the building.
White’s office is planning to sign a 10-year lease with a 10-year option with Langham. Terms of the lease were not available. Douglas Wiggs, director of the department of property management for the secretary of state’s office, did not attend the meeting.
The location would also include area within the parking lot east of the proposed site for truck and motorcycle driving examinations.
The new office will be located just south of Joann Fabrics and north of Cosmo Prof, United Liquor and Dollar Tree.
The shopping center needs the approval of the village because in this business district only government buildings associated with municipal government or a post office can be located in the district without needing the zoning approval.
The driver’s facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Leutloff said shopping center ownership believes the facility will help drive retail to the complex as the facility will bring more people to the area.
Planning board members had concern as to how truck and motorcycle testing would fit in the parking lot which for years has lacked an organized traffic pattern. Members pushed for some type of barrier to help limit vehicle traffic away from the testing driver testing area. Leutloff said state officials note on average only 8-10 truck license driving exams are completed weekly.
The Bradley facility, immediately west of the Burger King restaurant along Kennedy Drive, is extremely cramped and when truck exams take place parking lot space becomes limited. It is believed staffing levels will be increased as well.
