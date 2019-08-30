A Texas man was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with serious injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Iroquois County on Wednesday.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s police, Merced M. Mendoza, 36, of Mission, Texas, was eastbound in a Dodge pickup truck and failed to stop at the intersection of 2100N and 2200E roads in Middlesport Township.
The pickup crashed into a northbound pickup driven by a 26-year-old man from rural Watseka. He was treated and released from Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
A witness to the crash called 911.
Mendoza was issued a ticket for failure to yield at a stop intersection and no valid driver’s license.
