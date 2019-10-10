The fund to restore and rebuild the first one-room schoolhouse in Bourbonnais has reached the quarter pole.
The fund now has reached $33,895. But that still is short of the overall goal of $120,000.
The schoolhouse dates from 1837. It was discovered in 2011, when the village of Bourbonnais was in the process of demolishing a home in poor repair and found the structure of a log house underneath.
Now the village and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society are working together to raise the funds needed for the work. An update on the project was given at the recent third annual Fleur-de-Lis celebration dinner at the Kankakee Country Club. About 60 people attended to celebrate French culture in the area. Funds from the dinner support the schoolhouse project.
“We’re going to get this done,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore about the restoration. “This was a public school 182 years ago and a building that also served as a Methodist House of Worship.”
The logs from the building are now being stored by the village. Schore says that ultimately, when rebuilt, the schoolhouse will be part of a village campus that will include the village municipal building, Goselin Park and the schoolhouse.
The schoolhouse, he said, represents part of history that needs to be preserved and studied. “It was a time when it was a privilege to go to school.”
Classes began in the school in 1837 and ran for 11 years. For a while after that, the structure served as part of the Methodist circuit. Throughout most of its existence, it served as a private residence, although many additions obscured its original history. It had even been a gas station for a couple of years.
Donations can be made online at bourbonnaishistory.org/contribute.html or by mailing a check payable to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society to P.O. Box 311, Bourbonnais, 60914. Put Log School House Restoration on the memo line.
To date, Platinum donors of $5,000 or more include Olivet Nazarene University and the estate of Frances Cooper Wertz. The late Mrs. Cooper Wertz was a teacher who began her career in a one-room schoolhouse and then taught at Bradley East and Steuben School in Kankakee.
In addition to the cash, the group is seeking some historical items to fill the schoolhouse. Those include: a picture of George Washington; student benches; a framed copy of the Declaration of Independence; McGuffey’s readers; an abacus; a teacher’s chair; slates; quill pen and ink bottle; vintage games such as marbles, checkers and jacks; and a flag with 24 stars.
Ponton honored
Each year the dinner also honors a local person for their contributions. This year, the group honored Ken Ponton.
Ponton is a longtime volunteer for both the Kankakee County Museum and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, where he has served as president twice. Ponton was a charter member of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.
In 1985, his observation helped preserve the historic LeTourneau home, which was slated to be consumed in a practice fire. The building was the home of Bourbonnais’ first mayor and now serves as the headquarters for the society.
Ponton has spent 42 years combined as a board member for the local historical societies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!