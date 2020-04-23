Aunt Martha’s Kankakee Community Health Center is now offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 1777 E. Court St., Kankakee.
Testing is available by appointment only. The facility will begin offering drive-thru testing from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today. It will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Who can be tested
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, in order to be tested for COVID-19, you must have COVID-19 symptoms and fall within these guidelines: living in temporary shelters or housing; providing care for others and may have been exposed; 60 years and older or having a known chronic health condition; or front-line worker and still working to provide essential services.
Symptoms for COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.
How to get tested
Call 877-692-8686 to determine if the COVID-19 test is available for you.
Cost of testing
Uninsured patients may be eligible for a sliding scale discount. For insured patients, Aunt Martha's will bill your insurance carrier for the cost of the medical visit.
How to get results
Patients can expect to receive a phone call with test results.
