Pastor Scott Graham, of Kankakee’s Real Life Church, welcomed attendees to a drive-in Easter service Sunday morning. The service, one of a few approved by the City of Kankakee with guidelines, let listeners tune in on their car radios set to 97.9 to hear the sermon, worship music and communion rites.
“This is an Easter Sunday opportunity,” Graham said. “This is not us scoffing at the quarantine. We’re not taking any offering today. This is just an opportunity to celebrate the day with your family.”’
All participants in the service live in the same households and kept a safe distance throughout, while all attendees remained in their cars, signaling an “amen” by honking. Graham opened the sermon by saying he missed everyone and wished they could high five, hug and chat. “That day will come, that day is coming,” he said.
But the drive-in service was a one-time event, as they will continue online services.
“We are the church,” vocalist Erin Doherty said. “It doesn’t matter what that looks like.”
