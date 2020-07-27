While the former Starlight Drive-In theater on Kankakee’s east side has long since gone out of business, the practice of sitting under the stars and watching a movie on the big screen came back to the region this weekend.
About 40 movie-goers enjoy the evening weather and the movie “Monsters Inc.” on Friday night at the Adventure Christian Church & Commons in Bourbonnais.
The movie night was co-sponsored by Adventure Church and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.
