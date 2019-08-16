DressWell Boutique, a locally-owned women’s clothing store, which was opened in April 2018 by Bourbonnais resident Christy Smith, will soon have a sister store in Kankakee.
Smith is opening Evolve Clothing in 1,000 square feet of space on the first floor in the Burfield and Remington building in downtown Kankakee. It’s the site of the former Majestic Theatre.
A late September 2019 opening is anticipated. The store will feature clothing for men, women and children.
Smith, a former respiratory therapist at Riverside Medical Center, was the Daily Journal’s 2019 Progress Award recipient as Female Entrepreneur of the Year.
“We are very excited, but, at the same time, a little nervous,” Smith said.
Smith noted she had been looking for a second location for about six months and once she secured the Burfield property, she knew she found her location.
“I love the charm of this building. This was exactly what we were looking for,” she said. “I really feel we can’t go wrong here.”
Like the Bourbonnais store, Smith expects the Kankakee location to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The store will be closed Sunday and Monday.
DressWell is in the 2,200-square-foot building at 409 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. The location was the former home of Biggby Coffee.
The opening of Evolve Clothing will mark the sixth new business to open in Burfield + Remington in the past 20 months under the ownership of Terrance Hooper and Amy Rauch.
• • •
After more than six years of serving hungry area diners, the Crazy Beaver Grub & Pub restaurant in Chebanse recently closed.
Owned by area residents Jeff and Deb Caspary and Jerry Moulton, ownership announced Monday on Facebook that the location was ending its service.
“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close the Crazy Beaver effective immediately. For 6+ years we have enjoyed your patronage but the time has come for us to say goodbye.
“We appreciate all of the support we’ve had from our local and nonlocal customers, and we hope we have provided you with some fond memories. Our reasons are purely personal. We want to personally thank our entire staff, current and past, the village of Chebanse, all of our vendors and support companies. We couldn’t have done this without them.”
Located at 510 S. Oak St., the business had been opened six days per week. It had been closed on Mondays.
