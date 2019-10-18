BOURBONNAIS — Hundreds of Bourbonnais Township landowners recently received notices that a nearby drainage district is seeking to annex them. But the mailing didn’t say how much this would cost residents.
Not much, as it turns out.
For residential lots, the district tax amounts to 40 cents to $1 per year, according to the Manteno-Bourbonnais Union Drainage District No. 6. The cost will be included in residents’ property tax bills.
Under state law, the levy cannot be increased by more than 5 percent in any year, according to the district.
On Tuesday, drainage district officials will bring the matter before a Kankakee County judge, who will decide whether to allow the annexation.
“Each year, there are discussions by the commissioners about the fairness of the assessment in how that is split among landowners such that each resident, regardless of being a lot or farm owner, pays a fair portion of the levy,” Brian Scott, the drainage district’s lawyer, said in an email.
The properties, Scott said, are being annexed into the district because they have been determined by engineers who surveyed the watershed to be located within and receiving a benefit from district-maintained drainage.
“The size of the district will increase to ensure that the properties receiving a benefit from the drainage district’s maintenance activities pay for this work,” Scott said.
According to the district, 900 acres is being proposed for annexation. The current district is about 6,000 acres.
The new area is between Armour Road and 8000N Road and between 5000E Road and Interstate 57. This area is primarily in Bourbonnais Township.
“Only the residences benefiting from the drainage district will be annexed in if the petition is approved. This means not everyone in those boundaries will be annexed into the district,” Scott said in the email.
A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.
