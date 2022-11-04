...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 45 kt with a few
storm force gusts to 50 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 12 feet, largest offshore, expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt with a few gale force
gusts to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
