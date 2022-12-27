Annual breakfast honors Martin Luther King Jr. (copy)

The Rev. Antonio Marshall welcomes attendees to the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Interfaith Celebration Prayer Breakfast at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall in 2021.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation has announced a lineup of local activities happening on and around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will be observed Jan. 16.

Jan. 14

From 10 a.m. to noon, an event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, featuring a coloring contest, cookies, hot chocolate and a screening of “Black Panther.”

