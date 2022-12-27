...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...South gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 6 ft and
occasionally to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Rev. Antonio Marshall welcomes attendees to the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation Interfaith Celebration Prayer Breakfast at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall in 2021.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation has announced a lineup of local activities happening on and around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will be observed Jan. 16.
Jan. 14
From 10 a.m. to noon, an event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, featuring a coloring contest, cookies, hot chocolate and a screening of “Black Panther.”
Jan. 15
At 3 p.m. at Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion, 805 North Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, a gospel concert will take place with a performance from the gospel choir and a local soloist. The Coretta Scott King award will be presented.
Jan. 16
At 7 a.m. will be the annual Community Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Chalfant Hall.
Following the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the College Church of the Nazarene, 100 College Dr., Bourbonnais, there will be a speech from keynote speaker Antonio Marshall. The first African-American Chaplain for Olivet Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.
Tickets for the breakfast or to advertise in the publication, call Pat Polk at 815-685-9220. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Board members are Pat Polk, president, Edwinah Price, vice president, Billie Burrell, secretary, Carol Webber, scholarships, Gloria Sanders, treasurer, Lynne Utter, Prayer Breakfast supervisor, and the Prayer Breakfast committee of Mike O’Brien, Lori Gadbois, Dr. Cynthia Taylor and Dr. Woody Webb.
