KANKAKEE -- Kankakee County residents apparently enjoy Dairy Queen Blizzards, as well as aiding education.
On Monday, through sales of Blizzards, $2,799 was generated through fundraising efforts spearheaded by the Noble Stores, the ownership group of the five Kankakee County Daily Queen locations. The event raised money for the Erica Lynn Paulissen Memorial Scholarship Fund. For every Blizzard sale, $1 went into the scholarship fund.
"Honoring Erica's memory through this even was very meaningful for the entire Noble DQ team," said Joe Rintelman, director of sales for the Noble Stores. "We are so grateful to the community for their strong support and making the event a success."
Throughout the day, the stores sold 1,365 Blizzards. The locations also received cash donations of $864. In addition, the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley received $570 of donations for the fundraiser bringing the total raised on Monday to $2,799.
The Paulissen family then matched the first $2,500 of Blizzard sales that day. As a result of the $2,500 match, the event generated $5,299.
Paulissen, 21, was a 2016 graduate of Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College. She also was the manager of the East Maple Street Dairy Queen in Kankakee while attending school.
She was attending Governors State University where she was just five classes away from receiving a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and finance.
She was struck and killed by a motorist of Oct. 14, 2019, as she was walking to her mailbox. She was set to graduate in May 2020. She was the daughter of Jeff and Debbie Paulissen.
David Paulissen, Erica's uncle, thanked all those involved with making it possible for the family to continue awarding $500 scholarships to college-bound students.
For each Blizzard purchased, $1 is donated to the scholarship fund by Noble Stores, the owners of the five DQ locations in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Momence and Manteno.
The scholarship awards $500 each to two graduating high school seniors in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
"It was evident by the amount of support shown for this fundraiser that Erica was so well loved by her friends, family and co-workers. Her memory will continue to be a blessing on those whose lives she touched," said Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the Community Foundation.
