KANKAKEE — While a new downtown Tax Increment Financing District remains months away from creation, the city continues to advance the development of the taxing district.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, by a 12-2 vote, the council approved an agreement between the city and Teska Associates Inc. for its professional services related to the creation of a new TIF district.
Teska has worked with the city on many projects including the recent expansion of the East Court TIF district and creations of the new Riverfront TIF district just south and west of downtown Kankakee.
Mike Hoffman, who serves as Kankakee’s planner, will serve as the point person for the creation of the new district. Hoffman informed the council that the boundaries of the taxing district have not yet been finalized.
He did note the district will include key properties such as Paramount Theatre, the former Turk Furniture property, the Kankakee County administrative building, the Burfield + Remington property, the Daily Journal property, the Rec Center and the former Midland States Bank location.
The main focus of the TIF is to create business opportunity, but the key focus appears to be downtown apartment development.
Through a TIF district, property owners within the boundaries can have property taxes diverted on improvements they have made. The tax diversion promotes investment in an area which has historically had challenges in gaining such investment. The downtown had a TIF district for 23 years, but that TIF’s life span expired about two years ago.
The city has been in contact with a Milwaukee-based investor. The investor, the administration has noted, has paid for a residential market study. The study, the city has noted, confirmed the need for additional rental housing in the area.
The contract between Teska and the city is for $30,000. Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong informed the council the city will be funding only $7,500 of that total. Thus far the Kankakee Development Corporation, which is a downtown-development organization, along with two other developers have agreed to contribute $7,500 each to fund the contract.
“Everybody understands the importance of this,” the mayor said.
Wells-Armstrong noted she and Hoffman have already discussed the TIF issue with the Kankakee Valley Park District — the owner of the Rec Center — and the Kankakee School District.
