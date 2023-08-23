Midland States Bank (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

An estimated $6 million of renovations are planned for the former Midland States Bank site in downtown Kankakee. The second phase of the downtown project, a 92-unit residential development, is to begin in 2024 by Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer Josh Jeffers. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — A pair of downtown Kankakee projects were officially green lit as the development agreements between the city and the Milwaukee, Wis.-based company were approved.

More than two years in the making, the agreement with J. Jeffers & Co., of Milwaukee, will allow the company to begin the $6-million redevelopment of the former Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler Ave.

The former bank will be a business incubator known as Co.LAB, and Jeffers already has a tenant committed to take all the space on the building’s first floor. The tenant is an independent clothing manufacturing company, Pleneri.com.

Recommended for you