Piggush library rendering

This rendering shows plans for a library green space between the Kankakee Public Library's parking lot and South Schuyler Avenue. 

 Piggush Engineering

A section of Kankakee downtown property will soon become a paradise for swinging — that is, with a bench seat attached to chains.

A section of property immediately east of the east side sidewalk in the 100 block of South Schuyler Avenue, just in front the Kankakee Public Library, will soon be transformed by R&R Construction into an area where four, 6-foot aluminum swings will be hung under metal trellises.

This project, which is set to begin Friday and will be completed by the end of May, is one of the final finishing pieces of the streetscape redesign projects started in 2018 under then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s administration.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you