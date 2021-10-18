New United Way mural

The United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties will be unveiling the brand-new Community Equity Mural, which is located at 481 S. Main St. (Illinois Route 45/52), on the side of Mi Casa Mexican.

Residents of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties are invited to the unveiling at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. There will be an opportunity to participate in open mic to share what this mural means to residents.

The mural was designed by Allison Freytes, of Kankakee, and her original artwork is called “We are Stronger Together.” Freytes was selected as the winner of United Way's contest for mural design after receiving 64.5 percent of the votes.

“My design is based on the concept of unity and strength through diversity and community,” Freytes said of her winning design. “I chose the phrase ‘We are stronger together’ and translated it into the most common languages spoken in the central Illinois region, putting them into different fonts to further represent the beauty in our diversity. At the bottom of the mural is a mosaic-style design of people holding hands, with a space in the middle and on either end for community members to join in.”

This is the first outdoor mural to be located in Bourbonnais. For more information, go to myunitedway.org.