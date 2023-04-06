Downtown liquor law

An empty liquor pint and a plastic bag with a six-pack ring gathers in the storm drain along East Station Street near South Schuyler Avenue along with other trash.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — In an effort to cut down on downtown activities such as loitering, littering, public urination and intoxication, the Kankakee City Council unanimously once again cracked down on alcohol sales.

And as it has the past, the focus of the new restriction only deals with liquor sales within the city’s downtown district.

At Monday’s city council meeting, by a unanimous vote, the ordinance dealing with downtown liquor sales was further restricted due to what some city officials say is increased unwelcome behaviors in this area.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

