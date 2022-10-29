Former Midland States Bank building, downtown Kankakee

Extensive renovations are planned for the former Midland States Bank building in downtown Kankakee as part of a $25.5-million project, which includes the construction of a five-story residential development immediately east of the former bank.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — It took more than a half-dozen years and several development agreements before the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center development kicked into its recently-started construction phase.

The Kankakee administration and the Kankakee City Council may be facing much the same issues with the planned $25.5 million downtown development by a pair of out-of-the-region developers who have proposed a five-story, 101-unit, market-rate apartment building as well as the redevelopment of the former three-story Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler Ave.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council Economic Development Committee meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis informed council members that developers have a $3 million financial gap to fill.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you