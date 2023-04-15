Downtown Kankakee

The gazebo in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot is fenced off with a sign of closure, noting that it is available to be reserved. Access to the gazebo and its surrounding picnic area is being fenced off as the Kankakee administration attempts to gain some type of handle on the spiking unwelcome behaviors from those described as homeless or “daytime drinkers.”

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The gazebo area, a key asset in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot in downtown Kankakee, will be off limits to the public.

Access to the gazebo and its surrounding picnic area is being fenced off as the Kankakee administration attempts to gain some type of handle on the spiking unwelcome behaviors from those described as homeless or “daytime drinkers.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said this unusual step is being taken to curb what he described as unacceptable behavior by a group of eight to 10 people continuously “floating through the downtown area” causing repeated problems.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you