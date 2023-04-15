KANKAKEE — The gazebo area, a key asset in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot in downtown Kankakee, will be off limits to the public.
Access to the gazebo and its surrounding picnic area is being fenced off as the Kankakee administration attempts to gain some type of handle on the spiking unwelcome behaviors from those described as homeless or “daytime drinkers.”
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said this unusual step is being taken to curb what he described as unacceptable behavior by a group of eight to 10 people continuously “floating through the downtown area” causing repeated problems.
Curtis said the issue has been escalating for the past three months or so. He said the city and downtown businesses have been working too long and too hard to watch this group tear down what is being built.
“It’s the homeless and what I call the ‘day-drinking crowd,’” he said. “I’m hearing it from the businesses and the public. They are harassing our downtown businesses and their customers. I’ve never seen it this bad.”
Curtis said the restriction for the gazebo and the picnic area would be removed when the farmers’ market holds its Saturday morning event. The barrier would then be put back into place following the event.
He said those who would like to use the gazebo for other functions will be required to call Kankakee City Hall and make arrangements.
The city recently dedicated a Kankakee police officer to monitor the downtown. He said this practice is also a stress on resources as an officer could be used in other areas.
KDC CONCERNS
The Kankakee Development Corporation, the organization focused on downtown improvements, has become increasingly concerned with these unwelcome activities and pressed Curtis to take action.
“As an organization committed to building a thriving Downtown Kankakee, we are disappointed that closing the gazebo has become necessary and that at least for the time being, the public will not have ready access to this historic feature in our community,” said Peggy Mayer, KDC’s executive director.
Mayer said the KDC recognizes and agrees the current situation in the area is “unsustainable and deteriorating.”
She said these behaviors are imposing a “very real strain on the businesses, workers, residents, and visitors that frequent our downtown on a regular basis.”
NOT FORTITUDE HOMELESS — BROERS
Fortitude Community Outreach operates an 18-bed shelter in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School property. The shelter is immediately east of the gazebo.
The shelter hosts homeless individuals from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. The nightly occupants are then sent on their way following breakfast. Some have jobs to go to during the day, some have programs or services to attend, and some do not.
Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers said this issue has been raised, but the bulk of the people the city confronts are not those who gain services from Fortitude.
“Many of these individuals are not homeless at all,” she said.
She said the places where homeless people can go during the day are shrinking.
Broers said homeless people are often found in the public eye because they feel safer. If they go to places out of sight, they often can find themselves in harm’s way.
“The people we are dealing with are not these individuals causing these problems,” she said. “I think the downtown does look great. We like being a part of it.”
‘NEVER BEEN LIKE THIS’
Alderman David Baron, D-2, whose ward includes this area, said there have been at least two fights in the area within the past two weeks. He said issues such as littering, harassment and public urination have also been reported.
“We believe the downtown has momentum,” he said.
However, he noted, the positives will quickly be defeated by this ongoing behavior.
“If there is a problem, let’s call it out,” he said. “This is a difficult situation.”
Alderman Lance Marczak, R-4, owns the downtown property where his mother operates the Out On A Limb bar.
“We’ve been in the downtown for decades. Since the 1980s,” Marczak said. “It’s never been like this. We can help solve a bad situation for maybe 20, but not 60, 80 or 100.”
GROUP HAS GROWN — PASSWATER
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said putting a barrier around this area is certainly not the solution, but it is a starting point to deal with this growing problem.
Passwater is unclear as to why these gatherings have started. He said the people gathering are not all homeless, but for some reason they have found this area as a place to come together.
“We have to disburse the crowd,” he said. “It’s just become a place to hang out. It’s basically become its own attraction. We find they get along until they become intoxicated, and then fights start.”
Passwater admits solving this issue is not as simple as putting a restriction around the gazebo.
“We’re just looking at what we can do,” he said. “We do think this can help, but we don’t think it’s a solution. ... You have to start somewhere.”
Regarding the restriction to the gazebo and picnic tables, Curtis said doing that upsets him. He hopes it will not be a long-term issue.
“Are we losing something? Yes,” Curtis said. “The public cannot use this because of what is happening.”
Only a half block north of the gazebo, construction is underway on an area where swings and benches will be put in place. The mayor hopes that area will not become a cause for concern.
But as for now, the gazebo and the picnic table area will be for farmers’ market and private event use only.
“We do have to protect this area and the businesses here,” he said.
