Daily Journal Staff Report
Two area football teams were victorious in playoff action during the weekend, and three teams saw their seasons end.
Coal City defeated St. Francis 25-7 in Saturday’s IHSA Class 4A quarterfinal in Coal City to advance to this Saturday’s home semifinal against Richmond-Burton. Milford-Cissna Park earned a 62-12 win against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association semifinals in Milford and will play for their second-straight I8FA championship against Marco on Friday at Monmouth College.
Bishop McNamara, Central and Wilmington all fell in quarterfinal action. For more local football coverage, check out our Sports Section.
