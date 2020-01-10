Daily Journal staff reports
The Salvation Army of Kankakee County has all but officially closed the books on its 2019 Red Kettle Campaign.
With the support of the community, The Salvation Army was able to go above and beyond in holiday toy and food assistance in 2019 — providing 663 meals and distributing 2,917 toys, according to Salvation Army of Kankakee County Lt. Scott Parnell.
Fundraising through the iconic red kettles and mailed in donations has fallen short of the goal by $42,000.
The funds raised during the Christmas campaign go toward supporting programs throughout the following year, including shelter, food, clothing, financial assistance, youth programs and camps, emergency disaster services and more.
There still is time to help fill the funding gap.
Donations can be made through the end of January online at sakankakee.org, through the mail to P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee, IL 60901, or in person at the administration office, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
