Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee County public health officials are joining state officials in making a request to the public for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the strain on supplies in healthcare systems.
During this unprecedented public health emergency stocks of the equipment for healthcare providers are being depleted rapidly, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Health Department.
Healthcare personnel need to protect themselves when caring for patients by adhering to infection prevention and control practices, which includes having access to a sufficient supply of PPE, the press release said. To aggressively address COVID-19, the availability of critical resources such as PPE is essential, as it will limit exposing patients and staff to the virus.
PPE items requested include surgical masks, N95 respirators, 3M half masks, PAPRS, gloves, Cavi Wipes 1 (1 minute kill time), gowns, coveralls/bunny suits, face shields, safety glasses and safety goggles.
Illinois Department of Public Health and Kankakee County Health Department are encouraging all outpatient surgical and procedural centers, ambulatory surgery centers and veterinarians to donate their unused PPE that is not immediately needed to assist health-care providers, healthcare facilities and first responders.
County officials say they will accept donations of any unopened PPE items from the following agencies, outpatient surgical and procedural centers, ambulatory surgery centers, dental clinics, veterinarian clinics, coroner’s offices, pharmaceutical companies, universities that have nursing and biology programs, high schools with science and biology labs, woodworking shops, painting companies, construction companies, mechanic and autobody shops, chemical companies, nail salons, tattoo shops, cosmetology schools, hair salons, and major retail outlets.
They will also be taking sewn mask donations to give to people in non-clinical roles and for patients to take home. While the masks won’t protect from COVID-19, they may help prevent the spread of germs.
Donations can be made to the Kankakee County Health Department and will be distributed where needed.
To make arrangements for a donation, call or text Lindsay Wilson at 256-225-3618.
