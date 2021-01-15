For the month of January, Women United — a program of the the United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties in conjunction with Meijer and CSL Behring — will be collecting items for the local YWCA and Pregnancy Resource Center.
Dubbed "Start Strong 2021," the initiative is designed to help support women and children in the community.
Items being sought for donation include diapers, diaper and baby wipes, baby body wash and shampoo, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, T-shirts, and socks and underwear for women and children.
Drop-off locations include Majestic Theater, Riverside Health Fitness Center, Made For Me Boutique, Riverside Immediate Care Watseka, Life Compass Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.