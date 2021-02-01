KANKAKEE — Donald Green had a love for Kankakee which was unmatched by nearly any other elected official and he never attempted to hide that affection.
Elected mayor in 1993, Green would eventually serve 16 years as the city’s top-elected official and helped put the city back on solid financial footing. However, his most enduring legacy will be his efforts to get county municipalities to think regionally, rather than as separate entities.
Green died late Sunday morning at Riverside Medical Center. He was 78.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Kankakee.
“It was 16 really productive and creative years,” said former longtime Kankakee 6th Ward Ald. Dennis Baron, who became one of Green’s key city council leaders.
“It was a pleasure to work with him all the time. He’s the person who shaped where we are. When he came in, economic times were tough. Crime was tough. Thank God he stepped in.”
Green’s wife, Kay, said Don considered serving as mayor the “highest honor of his life.”
“He saw serving through politics as a way to make a difference. He had no aspirations for higher office,. This is where he wanted to be,” she said.
It was under Green’s leadership when many plans were set in motion.
Green helped usher in a public bus system which later became the River Valley Metropolitan Mass Transit District. He brought area communities to become part of the Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency, the organization which oversees the region’s wastewater treatment plant.
He instituted weekly public safety meetings among area police chiefs, and these meetings continue today. He led the move which relocated the Kankakee Public Library into the Executive Office Centre, where it is today.
He focused on developing the south Kankakee area which eventually brought in a Hilton Garden Inn & Suites and the Super Walmart.
He also spearheaded efforts to transform the former library building at 304 S. Indiana Ave., into the city administrative office and the renovation of the former City Hall site at 385 E. Oak St., into the location which is now known as the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center.
When Kankakee became the punchline of national late night talk show host David Letterman due to a poor rating in the Places Rated Almanac, Green played along with the Letterman joke and appeared on the show. Letterman sent the city two gazebos to help improve the city’s image and Green accepted them.
Kay Green noted bringing neighboring communities together to work as one may have brought him his greatest political joy.
“He was adamant that we all had to work together. He absolutely believed bringing communities together was vital,” she said.
Green was most often the first to Kankakee City Hall, often arriving a few hours before most staff members. Kay said a key reason for that fact is Don never felt being mayor was work.
“He simply loved it,” she said.
A lifelong resident of Kankakee, the 3rd Ward Republican first became involved in politics when he was elected to the Kankakee Community College board. He later was elected to the city council as a 3rd Ward representative. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1989, but ran again in 1993 and captured the office.
He was largely unchallenged in the following three elections. He decided not to seek a fifth term in 2009 and supported the campaign of then-6th Ward Alderwoman Nina Epstein, who eventually served two four-year terms.
“His administration was really the beginning of the revitalization of the city,” Epstein said Sunday afternoon. “... He devoted his professional and social life to the city of Kankakee. It was his vision that Kankakee could be a better place.”
Former Kankakee Ald. Steven Hunter, a Democrat, was the second of Green’s council leaders along with Baron.
Even though Green and Hunter were of different political parties, the two meshed from the start.
“He brought professionalism and pragmatism to the office. We agreed more than we disagreed. I was basically the [council] floor leader for the Republican mayor. That says something,” Hunter said.
Former Kankakee corporate counsel, Chris Bohlen, was by Green’s side long before the mayoral campaign and they remained close long after he walked away from City Hall.
“He truly loved Kankakee and, more importantly, the people of Kankakee. He did his very best to make sure everything he did was to improve the city and the condition its people lived in,” Bohlen said.
Bohlen also noted Green made sure each of the city’s seven wards received an equal amount of assistance when it came to infrastructure upgrades such as new sidewalks, curbs, street overlays among other items.
“I had a great time working with him. We had disagreements on some things and when I was wrong he didn’t let me forget it,” Bohlen said.
Bohlen said Green’s inclusion with other county communities may have been his greatest accomplishment.
“He knew we couldn’t operate as separate entities. He wanted everyone at the table. He absolutely believed the whole area needed to be as united as we could be. ... I’m really going to miss him.”
