LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — For a year, Jeff Snedecor has been running and riding his bike on the trails along the north side of the river at Kankakee River State Park near the Kankakee/Will County line.
But on the afternoon of Nov. 25, when he got out of his vehicle at the park and prepared to run, he heard a noise he had not heard before.
“For just a second, it sounded like a coyote had a rabbit, and the rabbit was screaming,” Snedecor recalled Thursday. “Then, I thought it was a child. I ran down to the river.
“The sound was coming from the south side of the river,” he said. “I got in my van and drove over to that side of Warner Bridge.”
Once on the other side, as he began to approach the river, he could tell the sound was coming from under the bridge. Soon, the source of the crying was in sight — a dog. It was sitting on a ledge of the bridge pillar just out of the water’s reach.
“He stopped crying when he saw me,” he said.
Snedecor said he thought about wading into the river to rescue the dog. The river was low, he said, “but the water was moving swiftly.”
Snedecor went back to his van and called his wife, Pam, to ask if she knew someone with a kayak or canoe who could go get him. She said call 911.
Shortly after the call, help arrived on scene — Limestone Fire Protection District and its airboat. On the boat were Rusty Kamp, of Salina Township Fire District, and Rich DeBouck and Luke Whalen, of Limestone Fire District.
The roar of the boat’s fan made the dog scurry to the other end of the pillar.
At this point, the scene had garnered a crowd on shore. In a video shot by an onlooker and posted to social media, a person on the river bank can be heard instructing one of the firefighters to act like he had food in his hand to get the dog to come to the boat. It doesn’t work.
“Swing the boat back around,” the voice of a man says.
The boat makes a second attempt at floating down to where the dog was cowered. Onlookers cheered as the rescuers were able to get the dog in the boat and headed toward shore.
Snedecor said the dog, which was wearing a collar, was pretty shook up with all the commotion of the rescue.
“I didn’t really get to see him that day,” Snedecor said.
But that changed Nov. 28 at Kankakee County Animal Control. Snedecor and his daughter took treats and toys to the dog, who was named Warner by animal control. Warner was happy, he said.
Animal Control told Snedecor that Warner was about 3 months old and that they did not find an ID chip on the dog. Warner possibly could be a Belgian Malinois.
Snedecor said he has had a dog all his life, and his wife and daughter each have a dog. The Snedecor family applied to adopt Warner, as did another family.
Warner’s rescue was the second for Limestone Fire rescuers that week, Snedecor said.
On Nov. 23, a dog was stranded on an island that was exposed because of the low river level.
Limestone Fire Chief Mike Whalen said the dog rescued that day was reunited with its owner from Kankakee.
“It makes you wonder,” Snedecor said. “This was too big a coincidence. The other dog was on the north side of that pillar. I wonder if [Warner] was on the other side and was too afraid.”
Snedecor said it was great all the rescue personnel from Limestone, Salina and Bonfield were there for the rescue.
He also said Warner was lucky.
“If the river was not that low, that ledge on the pillar would have been underwater,” Snedecor said.
