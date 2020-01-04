As the legalization of marijuana grew near, the Daily Journal asked local residents, “Do you support the legalization of recreational marijuana?”
“I believe a lot of people smoke it already and in some ways, it’s less harmful than alcohol. It will also increase tax revenue, which is much needed in our state.” – Joe Kliest, Kankakee
“I don’t have a strong opinion on it. I don’t utilize it myself, but I know people who do. It is what it is.” – Sabrina Welge, Bradley
“I’m neutral on the issue. I know there are a lot of people who need it for medicinal purposes like anxiety. But there are also a lot of people who abuse it.” – Lauren Penley, Bourbonnais
“I used to live in Colorado and it’s legal there. I really have no opinion either way. I don’t necessarily like it, but it’s not a horrible thing. I don’t personally use it, but it helps a lot of people medicinally.” – Adam Emling, Bourbonnais
“I don’t support it. If people start using marijuana, it will lead up to bigger things. If we legalize it, what will this country turn into?” – Rich LeDuke, Bourbonnais
“I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t smoke, but I have family members with medical marijuana cards and it helps them.” – Robert Lind, Bradley
