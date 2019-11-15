KANKAKEE — The Kankakee River Conservancy District might expand its area as a way to curtail flooding on the waterway.
At Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting, officials were informed about an effort to collect signatures to trigger a referendum for the district to annex areas all along the river in Kankakee County. Currently, the district is centered in Momence.
So far, 655 signatures have been collected in support of expanding the district, twice the number that is required for the referendum, said Ken Munjoy, secretary of the Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission. All of the signers are in the areas proposed for annexation, he said.
Organizers are hoping to hold the referendum on March 17, 2020, when the Democratic and Republican primaries are held.
“We should express our appreciation to those people,” Munjoy said. “They will see a slight increase in their property taxes, an estimated $20 a year for a $100,000 home. I don’t live in that area, so I didn’t sign. But I will benefit from this like everyone else in Kankakee County.”
Munjoy said he has seeing a new “spirit of cooperation” between Illinois and Indiana on the plan.
“By moving forward with everyone in the same direction, we can get something done,” he said.
In a speech to the board, Kathe Brunnick, secretary of the Kankakee River Conservancy District, said her organization supported annexation of the other areas. As it stands, the agency pulls in about $9,000 a year. With the annexation, she said, “We can expand that greatly, so we can get projects done to reduce flooding and open the river to boating and swimming and improve fishing.”
