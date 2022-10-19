Daily Journal

KANKAKEE — The departure of Bill Yohnka from Kankakee School District 111 to become executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society means the school district is now down its community engagement specialist.

Yohnka held the role for District 111 since May 2017. He resigned to become the executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society; the organization announced his selection Oct. 6.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said Yohnka won’t be replaced with a new hire; rather, a team of staff will cover the roles and responsibilities of his position, including supporting the Kays Media student journalism program.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

