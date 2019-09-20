Lupita Sorich and Marcia Brown-Medina received Humanitarian Awards and HomeStar Bank received the Outstanding Community Partner Award during the 14th annual Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership Inc. Hispanic Heritage Day luncheon. The event was held Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, pays tribute to generations of Hispanic Americans who positively influence local communities, the state and nation.
“Take the time to listen to and learn about the story behind the face, and you’ll find friendships. Invest time in getting to know about cultures and other people,” said pastor Beto Silva, who served as master of ceremonies.
Sorich and Brown-Medina were presented the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe Humanitarian Awards, which honor leaders in the Hispanic community.
Sorich is supervisor of the English language acquisition programs of the adult and community services department at Kankakee Community College. At KCC, she teaches Spanish interpretation as it relates to those in legal and medical professions. She is also an interpreter and translator for Kankakee School District 111.
Sorich is past KCHP president and is involved in the Hispanic ministry and youth ministry in the Diocese of Joliet and her local Catholic parish.
“Sorich has been a long-time champion of justice and equality. She demonstrates the best of Kankakee County,” said Rowe, who pointed out that it’s hard for individuals with limited English proficiency to navigate through the court and criminal justice systems. “She teaches Spanish legal interpretation courses to ensure everyone has access to and can navigate the court system.”
“I’m just happy to help in the community,” Sorich said.
Brown-Medina is a licensed social worker in Kankakee County and the KCHP board treasurer.
“She speaks up and calls attention to issues and fights for social justice,” Rowe said. “She fights the good fight when no one else will.”
Brown-Medina said, “I’m very surprised, humbled and honored. I’m just doing the right thing — standing up for brothers and sisters in our community. We need to be a positive voice that shines on the community.”
The Outstanding Community Partner Award was presented to HomeStar Bank for their efforts in starting a scholarship program with the Hispanic Partnership in 2008. To date, HomeStar Bank has provided $79,000 in scholarships.
“There are not enough words to express our gratitude for your support over the years,” KCHP President Natalie Ojeda said.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to learn about different Hispanic cultures through displays set up around the room. Entertainment was provided by Dr. Deisy Davila, who sang “Gracias a la Vida”; Beto Silva and Hernan Cortes, who played and sang “La Bamba” and “We Are The World”; and Leticia Aravena, who performed a Flamenco dance.
