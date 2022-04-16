KANKAKEE — Rosie Williams, a registered nurse for almost 30 years who led Kankakee School District 111 through efforts to vaccinate, test and keep up with evolving public health guidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic, has died.
Williams died March 26 at AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She was 59.
Superintendent Genevra Walters called for a moment of silence in honor of Williams at the start of the Kankakee School Board meeting this week. She noted that a celebration of life was held last Friday.
Visitation and funeral services were April 7 and 8.
“I can honestly say that the district was that much at an advantage by having Rosie Williams as director of health clinics,” Walters said.
Williams also took the lead on the district’s contact tracing and vaccination clinics.
“We had one of the first vaccination clinics in schools in the state, and she also did our COVID testing and started the COVID testing long before the government mandated it for employees,” Walters said.
Williams was a case manager in the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital and an adjunct instructor at the Kankakee Community College CNA program.
She graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee before earning a CNA certificate and associate degrees in liberal sciences and applied science (registered nursing) from KCC.
She went on to earn Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University and obtain certification in the basic nursing assistant training program at Illinois Valley Community College.
Williams was hired to be the director of health clinics for District 111 in September 2019. She restructured and staffed the clinics and implemented a new billing system by January 2020.
When the pandemic hit just a short time later, Williams saw the district through the storm.
Sissy O’Connor, the district’s former assistant superintendent for human resources, recalled that Williams was “never fazed” by any of the huge tasks placed in front of her.
“Her passing is a huge loss to the district,” O’Connor said. “Thank goodness she was in that position.”
O’Connor said she talked with Williams daily as they monitored and reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff. She described Williams as a hard worker, professional, knowledgeable, and approachable.
Because she was established and respected in the nursing community, she was the perfect person to be a liaison between the district and the area hospitals and health department, O’Connor said.
Williams was also the go-to person for questions about COVID-19 protocol, quarantine procedures, and evolving CDC guidelines. She would field frequent inquiries from the building principals and community members.
“She was a godsend when she started working with us,” O’Connor said. “When I heard she had passed away, I was just devastated, just because she was one of those people that was all around a great person.”
