GRANT PARK — In a way, it’s the end of an era in Grant Park. After four decades in business Dillman’s True Value Hardware is closing at the end of the week, as owner-operator Scott Dillman is retiring.
“We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” Dillman said when reached by phone this past week. “We’ll definitely miss the customers. The time comes you have to move on.”
The closing of the shop at 201 S. Main St. in Grant Park has been in the works for a while, as Dillman, 62, tried to find someone to buy the store.
“We tried for a year to sell it as an entity to keep a hardware store on the eastside of Kankakee County but to no avail,” he said.
Dillman Hardware’s closing will definitely leave in void in the eastern part of Kankakee County and surrounding area.
“Obviously, we get customers from Grant Park, and we also get a lot from Momence, Beecher and from the Manteno area,” Dillman said.
The closing will force customers to travel to Ace Hardware stores in Manteno, Kankakee and Bourbonnais or to big box stores Menards and Lowe’s in Bradley.
Dillman’s True Value celebrated 39 years in business on Feb. 1, as it opened in February 1981. Dillman’s father, David, purchased an existing store when he was still working for AT&T, and it became affiliated with True Value. Scott and his sister, Connie, ran the store, and it has been a Grant Park staple ever since.
“It’s a family operation with True Family [affiliation], my sister, my parents and my wife,” Scott Dillman said.
David began working in the store when he retired from AT&T, and his wife, Sharon, also worked at the store as did Scott’s wife, Sue, along with Connie.
Also part of the hardware store was a commercial products division Scott operated in Kankakee County and southern Will County, offering mainly commercial paper products, cleaning supplies and some hardware.
For the rest of this week, Dillman True Value Hardware has sales of 75% off merchandise while it lasts.
Scott is only semi-retiring as he recently began working at Silva International in Momence, ordering the parts for different departments.
“I was in retail parts ordering you could say, and now I’m in the manufacturing side,” he said.
The closing of Dillman’s also mirrors a national trend for small hardware stores where the next generation moves on to different occupations. Both of Scott Dillman’s sons found other career paths.
In a 2017 Las Vegas Review-Journal story, “the average independent hardware retail store owner — the neighborhood Joe making your keys or selling you paint — is turning 60 and his children are not rushing to take over the store, according to the North American Retail Hardware Association.”
“It is a huge issue we are focused on,” said Scott Wright, executive director of the leadership institute for National Retail Hardware Association, in the Review-Journal story. “Many of those retailers don’t have a succession plan for passing that down to the next generation or someone within the company.“
