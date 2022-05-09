When motorists are fueling their cars, SUVs or pickups and grimacing as the gas pumps seemingly spin faster than their vehicle tires when it travels along the highway, there might be one piece of good news.
At least they are not pumping diesel into their tanks. Diesel prices are at all-time highs.
While the per-gallon cost of gas has shot up locally into the $4.40 to $4.50 range, diesel costs have gone even higher.
Diesel as of last week was in the $5.10 range throughout Illinois and nationally in the $5.35 range.
And whether it be a farmer fueling a tractor or a trucking company filling its over-the-road semis, everyone is feeling it.
And don’t expect any relief anytime soon. Sorry.
Patrick DaHaan, petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, was asked about the rising diesel costs and a blunt two-work response: “Too high.”
He went on.
“Everything is too high. That’s my new answer.”
Diesel production is at one of its lowest level in years. While prices are likely to continue to head north, DaHaan does not believe they will reach $6 per gallon, not at least in Illinois.
Who could have ever imagined that as being good news?
However, as DaHaan went through the numbers, he said Illinois diesel costs, as of hovering on April 27, were at just under $5 per gallon, or about 15 cents per gallon below the national rate of $5.10.
On week later, the average per-gallon diesel cost in Illinois rose to $5.10 per gallon while the national average was at $5.35.
He said Wisconsin had the lowest diesel costs in the U.S. at $4.96 per gallon and Illinois had the ninth lowest per gallon diesel cost in the U.S. As of mid week, Wisconsin and Georgia were the only two states with diesel under the $5-per-gallon mark.
So the tend is obviously moving up and moving at a rather brisk pace.
The Midwest’s Great Lakes region generally has lower diesel costs due to three nearby refineries which keep the region with a strong supply. There is a refinery in Joliet, Lemont and in northwest Indiana.
“It’s not going to get much better for diesel,” DaHaan said. He added demand is high and production, due to several factors, is not.
“There are a lot of goods being transported,” he said. “The bottom line is this is happening globally. There is not enough oil being produced and that leads to not enough diesel to meet the demand.”
And, he noted, there is not much improvement in sight to address production.
“And no one is going to tell truckers to stop driving their trucks,” he said. “Refineries can’t keep up with the demand.”
Part of the problem leads back to the global issues with Russia. Russia is a key producer of the “heavy oil” used for diesel production. With the conflict with Ukraine and the unwillingness to purchase Russian materials, the result is less heavy oil and higher diesel costs.
“There is no quick solution as the economy has seen a robust turn around, made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine as the West fences off Russia’s oil,” he said.
Unfortunately, DaHaan does not paint a rosy picture at least for the near future.
“Supply is not magically going to go up,” he said.
