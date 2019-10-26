KANKAKEE — One of the allegations in a federal lawsuit against Kankakee is that the fire department tried to cover up an alleged incident in which a male firefighter attacked a female colleague during a fatal fire.
Fire Chief Damon Schuldt gave Lt. Nathan Boyce a one-day suspension for physically assaulting and pushing Lt. Michelle Giese during an Oct. 18 fatal fire at 155 W. Mertens St., according to city documents. This occurred near where two victims were being rescued from a second floor apartment. An elderly woman died as a result of the blaze.
According to the lawsuit, Schuldt told union firefighters that he gave the one-day suspension to ensure that the police and fire commission and city administration were not notified of the incident and that it was kept out public view.
That plan crumbled shortly after when Giese alerted the human resources department, according to the lawsuit.
Because firefighters work day-long shifts, the suspension was technically 24 hours.
According to the firefighters’ union contract, the chief’s authority is limited to a 40-hour maximum suspension for one incident without referring the charges to the police and fire commission. In other words, the 24-hour suspension did not need to involve the police and fire commission.
In an email this week, Schuldt confirmed he knew about the 40-hour threshold. But he declined to discuss the allegations about the cover-up.
The city’s attorneys have asked officials not to discuss the lawsuit publicly, which is typical legal advice for pending litigation.
The 24-hour suspension works out to three days for the average worker.
Compared to other recent suspensions, Boyce’s was relatively minor.
Recently, a Kankakee County sheriff’s Deputy Brian Coash received a 10-day suspension without pay. This was because Coash was involved in a road-rage incident in Kankakee where he ended up in a fight with another man in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot, according to Kankakee police.
Last year, Kankakee police Officer Logan Andersen got a three-day suspension for failing to radio officers as soon as possible when he was pursuing a suspect.
The city is being sued by the suspect, who alleges excessive use of force.
In the firefighter case, the federal lawsuit was filed in July.
Several aldermen contacted by the Daily Journal said they were unaware of the lawsuit until the Daily Journal reported about it in August. A city attorney informed the City Council in a closed session afterward.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong chastised the Daily Journal for writing about the litigation, saying such reporting does not benefit the community.
The city took more than a month to respond to the newspaper’s request for documents on the alleged firefighter assault, missing deadlines under state law.
