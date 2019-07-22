BRADLEY — Officials aren’t saying publicly whether the city of Kankakee overcharged the regional sewer plant for lab services.
Whatever the case, the city is reducing its lab rates to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency by about 40 percent, to $360,000 per year, down from $580,000.
The new rate was announced during the monthly meeting of the KRMA board held last Wednesday.
“It’s significant savings,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the KRMA board’s chairman.
The sewer plant serves Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park.
When KRMA sought bids for lab services a few months ago, it received offers that were far less than what Kankakee has been charging, indicating that the plant was paying well above market rates for lab tests. Those are bills that area sewer customers ultimately foot.
For more than two decades until April 2018, Richard Simms was KRMA’s executive director and the city’s superintendent of environmental services. That means Simms, who now is in a dispute with both entities, was on both sides of the lab transactions.
“It was always kind of an issue with Richard that he was working for the city of Kankakee. It always appeared he had their best interests in mind,” Bourbonnais Paul Schore said in an interview. “He wasn’t always forthcoming with information.”
The city lab is under the sewer plant’s roof.
“I have always felt the lab should be run by KRMA. KRMA pays the utilities,” Schore said.
Kankakee has four board members, including Wells-Armstrong. The other towns get one member each.
Schore said Kankakee “got a gift when the pie was divided.” With 30 percent of the plant, Bourbonnais has equal representation with Aroma Park, which has less than 1 percent, he said.
“It’s so loaded toward the city of Kankakee, we are kind of at their mercy,” he said.
Wells-Armstrong and Kankakee Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal, a KRMA board member, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Simms is under federal investigation.
