DEVELOPING: Primary election results for Kankakee County

8:19 p.m.: More than 1,400 votes in and Jake Lee is holding his lead over Brandon Meredith in the county auditor race.
8:15 p.m.: The only referendum question on the yes side of passage so far is the Bradley sales tax. Property tax increases for fire districts in Grant Park and Bourbonnais are both trending no so far, as is the expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District. No ballots recorded yet for Peotone 207U, Grant Park cannabis and Limestone fire district.
8:13 p.m.: As we roll over into 20% of votes counted, Jake Lee (53%) takes the lead against Brandon Meredith (47%) in the battle for the Republican nomination for Kankakee County auditor. This is easily the most hotly contested race of the night.
8 p.m. Update on referendum questions:
• With 559 ballots recorded so far, the 55% are saying no to a proposed property tax increase in the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.
• With 536 ballots recorded, 52% have voted against expanded the river conservancy district and imposing an additional property tax on more residents.
7:41 p.m.: Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Illinois, securing enough delegates to win GOP nomination.
7:30 p.m.: The Associated Press has called Florida and Illinois wins for Joe Biden's run toward a Democratic presidential nomination.
Locally, results have not yet started to come in.
7 p.m. Polls have closed in the Primary Election.
Despite the growing list of cancellations amid coronavirus concerns in the past few days, Illinois officials decided continue on as planned with today's primary election. Many precautions were be in place to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus at polling places.
