KANKAKEE — An accidental shooting involving three Kankakee High School students around school grounds the week before school started has prompted increased security measures and reverberated concern for gun violence in the community.
Measures to increase metal-detecting wands, block off entrances to the high school with gates, and search student vehicles on campus were announced in a community meeting the evening after the Aug. 17 incident.
During the same meeting, Kankakee Police investigations commander Donnell Austin Sr. addressed the situation.
“I just think it’s a tragic situation that could have ended worse, but it didn’t,” he said. “And I think that we can all learn from it and just do better moving forward. That’s the only thing I can say.”
Kankakee schools Superintendent Genevra Walters spoke with the Daily Journal this week to further explain details of the school district’s response to the incident.
Walters was unable to provide specifics on potential consequences for the alleged shooter, who was arrested by Kankakee police that evening and faces two felony charges as a juvenile.
According to the district’s Board Policy, bringing a weapon to school can result in expulsion from school for one to two years.
THE INCIDENT
A 17-year-old student sustained a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body when a gun in the vehicle he and two other students were riding in was apparently accidentally fired, according to police.
The vehicle left the KHS parking lot for a nearby convenience store at 2:33 p.m. Exactly where the car was when the gun discharged could not be confirmed by police.
The wounded student was taken to the hospital by the student driving the vehicle and reported to be in stable condition, police said.
The student allegedly in possession of the gun ran back to campus at 2:37 p.m., according to the school district, and was picked up by a different, white vehicle about a half hour later at 3:08 p.m.
The district earlier misreported the time the student left campus as 5:09 p.m. and corrected the record on Aug. 22.
This student, also 17, returned to campus with a guardian before leaving with Kankakee police at 5:34 p.m., school officials said.
WALTERS FIELDS QUESTIONS
Daily Journal: Who was first in the district to hear of the incident?
Walters: It would have been [Athletic Director Ronnie] Wilcox. He heard rumors, but the rumors were not accurate… [The student who was driving] contacted the coach [at 2:41 p.m.], not to tell him he was in an accident or anyone got shot, but to tell him he was going to be late to practice. [He told the coach] he had an incident and he was going to be late to practice.
DJ: When did someone in the district find out what was happening?
Walters: The athletic director found out sometime around 3:30 p.m.
DJ: You contacted the Kankakee police chief [Robin Passwater] at 3:43 p.m. Why weren’t police called sooner?
Walters: [The police] already knew. As soon as a student comes into the hospital with a gunshot wound, they immediately alert the police. We were told that it did not happen on campus, and that someone shot at the kids.
DJ: What was the alleged shooter doing after he ran back to school?
Walters: We know every single place he went when he was in school because we have cameras... He was just walking around, kind of looking distraught. We assume he might have been trying to contact whoever picked him up. That’s an assumption; we have no evidence, we just watched him [in the security footage].
DJ: When were the students’ parents notified?
Walters: The driver, his father became involved at the police station. I had nothing to do with that. The person at the hospital, [the hospital] contacted his parents because he was at the hospital and shot. The student that came back to the building, the police did not know who he was. I told [police] who he was, and then the aunt and the parent were back on campus, and we brought them into the office.
DJ: When will there be a determination of consequences from the district/ school?
Walters: [The alleged shooter] hasn’t had due process yet. As part of our disciplinary process, we have to ask the student what happened and have that student give his version. That’s a requirement. [When it will happen] depends on when he’s available. He’s not available right now.
DJ: Will there be consequences for the other two students?
Walters: There’s no evidence that they knew anything. There’s no evidence that the other two students did anything wrong. As far as we know, they were in the car and they had no idea what was going on in the back. We have no evidence to say otherwise.
WEAPONS POLICY
Based upon the district’s information, the weapon used in the Aug. 17 incident was on campus at some point, though exactly where [other than inside the vehicle] hasn’t been determined, Walters previously said.
According to the district’s Board Policy, “a student who is determined to have brought [a weapon] to school, any school-sponsored activity or event, or any activity or event that bears a reasonable relationship to school shall be expelled for a period of at least one calendar year but not more than two calendar years.”
Weapons, as defined in the policy, include firearms such as guns, rifles or shotguns, as well as knives, brass knuckles, clubs, or other objects used or attempted to be used to cause bodily harm, including look-alikes of firearms.
The policy also includes language for exceptions.
“The expulsion requirement… may be modified by the superintendent, and the superintendent’s determination may be modified by the Board on a case-by-case basis,” it states.
The prohibitions apply regardless of whether or not a student is licensed to carry a firearm, the policy also states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.