KANKAKEE — An accidental shooting involving three Kankakee High School students around school grounds the week before school started has prompted increased security measures and reverberated concern for gun violence in the community.

Measures to increase metal-detecting wands, block off entrances to the high school with gates, and search student vehicles on campus were announced in a community meeting the evening after the Aug. 17 incident.

During the same meeting, Kankakee Police investigations commander Donnell Austin Sr. addressed the situation.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

