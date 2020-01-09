GRANT PARK — Chester A. Cleveland, of St. Anne, and a co-worker were doing maintenance inside a 110-foot-tall grain bin at Whitaker Grain Elevator around 11 a.m. Wednesday when an accident claimed Cleveland's life. Manteno Fire Chief Scott O'Brien said the two men were climbing out of the bin for lunch when Cleveland fell 70 feet. He landed on about 8,000 bushels of corn, in which he became trapped.
The co-worker, a 28-year-old-man, alerted employees on the ground there was an accident and then climbed back down into the bin to help Cleveland.
After a rescue attempt that lasted more than seven hours, Cleveland was pronounced dead at the scene by Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner. A preliminary autopsy performed Thursday showed Cleveland died from multiple injuries he suffered from the fall, Gessner said. A final cause of death is still pending.
The co-worker was transported to a local hospital for observation, and was treated and released, O'Brien said.
Cleveland, 58, was a 40-year employee of Whitaker, which is located at 7690 E. 9000N Road, Grant Park. The accident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Major rescue effort
There were three teams of rescuers used during the operation to free Cleveland from the bin, including the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) Division 7 rescue team of first responders from Kankakee County, and two Combined Agency Rescue Teams (CART) from the suburbs.
According to the Orland Park Fire Protection website, CART serves eight northeastern counties in Illinois: Cook, Will, Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, Dupage, Kane and Dekalb. The team's total response area includes more than 1,000 square miles.
The American Red Cross provided food, drinks, and hand and foot warmers to the more than 80 rescue personnel on scene the day of the accident. River Valley Metro provided a bus to be used to keep personnel warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!