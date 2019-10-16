KANKAKEE — Two Kankakee County Board members who are heading for sunnier climes resigned last week.
The resignations of Bill Olthoff, R-Bourbonnais, and Shane Ritter, R-Kankakee, were announced during county meetings.
The county board chairman will appoint their replacements, subject to the board’s approval. Appointed members must be of the same party of those they replace.
At last Tuesday’s county board meeting, board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, announced Olthoff’s resignation. Olthoff is moving to Florida.
“I learned a lot from him, especially about planning and zoning. I personally want to thank you,” Wheeler told Olthoff.
Presented with a plaque, Olthoff said, “It’s been an enjoyable time.”
He said little else, except near the end of the meeting, in which he revealed his opposition to recreational marijuana.
Olthoff has already spent a lot of time in Florida. In July 2018, the Daily Journal reported he had missed 54 percent of county board meetings over the previous year.
In an interview then, Olthoff said he spent much of the winter in Florida. But he said he goes north for meetings of the planning, zoning and agricultural committee, which he headed, when big issues were on the agenda.
In an interview Tuesday, Ritter, an engineer, said he was moving to Tennessee for his job. He is the former dean of Olivet Nazarene University’s school of engineering.
Ritter’s resignation was announced during the county board’s criminal justice committee meeting on Wednesday. Wheeler said he had received Ritter’s resignation letter the previous day and it was effective the next day.
In the 2016 Republican primary, Ritter prevailed over then-board Chairman Mike Bossert in a landslide. That followed a rocky couple of years in which the county government struggled to meet payroll and laid off more than three dozen sheriff’s deputies and jailers.
Bossert had served on the county board since 2004 and as its chairman since 2008.
Ritter said in the interview that he was glad the county has been able to accomplish a lot in the last three years.
“Chairman Wheeler is doing a great job,” he said.
Ritter’s house has been on the market since May. He said he plans to move once it’s sold.
