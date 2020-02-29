Democratic Party

Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Democratic ballot in the March 17 primary election:

President of the United States

Amy J. Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard C, Ory Booker

United States Senator

Richard J. Durbin

U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District

Robin Kelly Marcus Lewis

State Senator 40th Legislative District

Patrick J. Joyce, Marta Perales, Lori Wilcox, Monica M. Gordon

State Representative 79th District

Robert S. Ellington-Snipes, Charlene Eads

State Representative 34th District

Nicholas “Nick” Smith

County Circuit Clerk

Dondi Maricle

Recorder

Laurel “Lori” Gadbois

County Auditor

No candidate

State’s Attorney

Jim Rowe

Coroner

No Candidate

Kankakee County Board

District 1: No Candidate

District 3: No Candidate

District 5: No Candidate

District 7: No Candidate

District 9: No Candidate

District 11: No Candidate

District 13: No Candidate

District 15: Kimberly A. Hudson

District 17: George Washington Jr.

District 19: Patricia A. Polk

District 21: Larry A. Kerkstra

District 23: Heather Bryan

District 24: No Candidate

District 25: Joe Turner

District 27: No Candidate

Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)

Kenneth Wright

Judge, Circuit Court Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Michael J. Kick vacancy)

No candidate

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.