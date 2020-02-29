Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Democratic ballot in the March 17 primary election:
President of the United States
Amy J. Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard C, Ory Booker
United States Senator
Richard J. Durbin
U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Robin Kelly Marcus Lewis
State Senator 40th Legislative District
Patrick J. Joyce, Marta Perales, Lori Wilcox, Monica M. Gordon
State Representative 79th District
Robert S. Ellington-Snipes, Charlene Eads
State Representative 34th District
Nicholas “Nick” Smith
County Circuit Clerk
Dondi Maricle
Recorder
Laurel “Lori” Gadbois
County Auditor
No candidate
State’s Attorney
Jim Rowe
Coroner
No Candidate
Kankakee County Board
District 1: No Candidate
District 3: No Candidate
District 5: No Candidate
District 7: No Candidate
District 9: No Candidate
District 11: No Candidate
District 13: No Candidate
District 15: Kimberly A. Hudson
District 17: George Washington Jr.
District 19: Patricia A. Polk
District 21: Larry A. Kerkstra
District 23: Heather Bryan
District 24: No Candidate
District 25: Joe Turner
District 27: No Candidate
Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)
Kenneth Wright
Judge, Circuit Court Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Kankakee County (Michael J. Kick vacancy)
No candidate
