AGE: 50
OCCUPATION: Legislative and political consultant
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s Degree from Governors State University and Master’s Degree in Political Studies from the University of Illinois at Springfield
RELEVANT EXPERIENCE: I have been on a mission since 2001 to understand regional public policy in the Southland. It led me to a municipal office, congressional district office and the state capitol where I worked on mass transit reform and comprehensive regional planning legislation by 2007. My journey continued as a statewide coordinator for a metropolitan planning organization, then a legislative affairs administrator. By 2014, I helped to provide transparency and accountability to the transit agencies through several legislative proposals. As an organizer, I helped to establish a labor and environmental coalition to support manufacturing expansion in the Chicago region.
What is the biggest challenge facing the 40th District?
I believe one of the biggest challenges facing the 40th District is our infrastructure.
I see some of our crumbling infrastructure as I travel throughout the district on many of its rural routes between Monee and Momence and other rural routes from north to south; east to west.
Some need pot-hole repairs; others like the intersection of Kankakee Road and Route 1 have caused an increase in accidents; some of them fatal.
Some have advocated for a light at the intersection.
We have seen an increase in truck traffic throughout the 40th District.
The new interchange at Eagle Lake Road will be beneficial; but we must focus on a new interchange at Route 17.
What is the biggest challenge facing Illinois as a whole?
I believe the biggest challenge facing Illinois as a whole is regaining our fiscal stability.
With the previous administration, fighting the budget process for ideological reasons; unfortunately, it decimated our state finances.
It is going to take us a few more years to get out of the red tape that the administration created. We need to pay down our backlog of bills and restore vital funding while having true balanced budgets.
How should the state address the pension crisis in Illinois?
First, it has to be recognized that the long term has been addressed with a Tier II plan that started in 2011.
The second major issue with the pension crisis is that it was not created overnight and by public employees but by the state and other government bodies not making their pension payments.
The governor is proposing solutions that involve consolidation to save administrative cost and to reammoratize the funding ramp so that the payments don’t crowd out other funding needs.
There is no magic date that the needs to get 100 percent funded whether it is 2030, 2040, or 2050; it will not affect the state’s financial well-being.
What do you believe is causing the resident exodus from Illinois?
I do not believe that there is a resident exodus from Illinois.
Residents are moving in and out of our state as they naturally do. Because of warmer climates and health concerns, some move south.
The way the state can keep people here is provide good quality jobs.
Some move to other states because of retirement, job opportunities, family situations. While others move here for job opportunities and family.
Some stay after retirement to stay close to family and their communities.
Illinois has nearly (40) Fortune 500 companies in our great state and some of the best universities and hospitals across our nation.
From what I can see, manufacturing is growing as I travel throughout the Chicago metropolitan region.
Bulldozers along the interstate are apparent.
Intermodal and cargo transportation is increasingly prevalent in the Southland.
