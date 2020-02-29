What is the biggest challenge facing the 40th District?
As one of the top agricultural states in the nation, Illinois and its farmers have an important role to play in many elements of 40th District life, from the economy to the environment. Corn is Illinois’ leading crop, followed closely by soybeans. Livestock, dairy and poultry also contribute to farming’s $9 billion in economic impact each year. Illinois also enjoys a strong market in farm machinery manufacturing and biofuels production. Now we have an emerging hemp industry in our state that is developing throughout the district.
I hope to maintain the agricultural strength of our district and our state; I support tax fairness for farmers, improvements in agricultural education, expanded use of clean-burning and environmentally safe biofuels, increased support for local food production and increased quality of roads and infrastructure to support farmers, as well as opportunities for agricultural market expansion. I will advance initiatives to strengthen this crucial sector of our economy because boosting the vitality of our district’s rural regions boosts the vitality of our state as a whole. We should work to sustainably develop our region’s agricultural resources to help our farmers compete in the global marketplace. To do that, they will also require modern, efficient, transportation infrastructure to bring their goods to market.
What is the biggest challenge facing Illinois as a whole?
Transportation and public transportation. All of the nation’s freight rail lines converge in Illinois. The state’s highway system serves as the crossroads of America. And Illinois is home to the second largest mass transit system in the country. A strong state economy depends on a dependable transportation infrastructure, and Illinois operates as the nation’s transportation hub. Kankakee Airport is now designated as the home of our state’s Air National Guard Helicopter Headquarters the $50 million investment in the new terminal ranks it as one of the state’s most significant airports in. Illinois’ rivers and Lake Michigan are widely recognized as the backbone of our inland waterway network.
Although the Kankakee River is not a commercial river, its ranking as one of the cleanest rivers in the nation makes it an asset to the 40th District. Public transportation is a vital part of Illinois’ transportation network. That’s why, as senator of the 40th District, I intend to work secure, dedicated resources for the district. There have been discussions concerning extending Metra to Kankakee, I would like to increase tourism and revenue through continued improvement of both transit and road infrastructure improvements. I would like to work to increase funding for the 40th District’s current transit, bus systems and expand Metra commuter rail to ensure that the 40th District is becoming a vital part in our state as one of the world’s busiest transportation networks in the nation. I will continue the efforts in the 40th District to fight to protect and expand its portion of the Illinois highway funds.
How should the state address the pension crisis in Illinois?
The most effective way for the state of Illinois to address the pension crisis within the state is to bring together all 667 governmental pension funding bodies to the table. There are five state run funds, 355 suburban and downstate police pension funds, 296 suburban and downstate’s firefighter pension funds and for suburban and downstate municipal workers and seven Chicago pension funds and three Cook County funds. These funding bodies provide retirement security and support for 1 million+ families and retirees.
What do you believe is causing the resident exodus from Illinois?
One of the biggest challenges that causes residents to leave the state of Illinois is the need to promote long-term economic growth and create jobs for the 21st century, Illinois must invest now in our physical, human and intellectual capital. We must out-build, out-educate and out-innovate our national and international competitors so that our companies can produce the best products and hire the best people.
This is why, as senator of the 40th District, I support investments in our state’s world-class universities, Illinois’ infrastructure, youth workforce development and retraining Illinois’ workers for jobs of the future.
As taxpayers, the people of the 40th District should have the full support of the state in assisting citizens in making informed decisions related to their community’s economic growth and financial health.Families should never have to worry that the food on their table, the drugs in their medicine cabinet or the dietary supplements they depend upon are going to make them or a loved one sick.
The growth and development of the 40th District is key to the economic stability of our state. Our state depends on small businesses who should have to get both the supports and resources they need to grow and thrive. Hard-working Americans who seek to maximize their retirement or parents saving for college shouldn’t have to worry about not having the tools they need or the opportunities to take care of their families or being able to be self sufficient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!