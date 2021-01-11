While in the depths of grief, the adult children of Joe Anthony have found comfort in the outpouring of glowing tributes made toward their father in the days following his passing.
Anthony, 62, died on Jan. 2 following a short illness. He was well-known as a longtime local attorney, and also for the wide variety of personal interests he pursued while not practicing law.
But his son, Joey Anthony, and daughter, Allyson Anthony, have gained a deeper appreciation for him through discovering what they didn’t know until now.
“We’ve gotten messages and emails from people I’ve never heard of,’’ Allyson said. Most described how Anthony helped the sender at one time or another.
“He was never vocal about it,’’ Allyson said. “He didn’t flaunt he was this great, generous guy.’’
Anthony’s desire to serve began early. While growing up in the Marycrest subdivision of east Kankakee and still a student at Bishop McNamara High School in 1975, he began coaching basketball at St. Teresa, a grade school he had previously attended as his family were members of the parish church.
As an assistant to head coach John Absher, Anthony proved popular with the players. He would lace up his sneakers and actively participate in practice, and also share a fondness for professional wrestling with the boys.
After he graduated from McNamara, Anthony left the area briefly to earn an undergraduate degree from Kansas University, and a law degree from Washburn University, also in Kansas.
Upon his return home, Anthony quickly launched his law career, and found himself working in the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. He had been there for several years when fellow attorney Emile Capriotti joined the team of prosecutors in 1992.
“When I first came to the state’s attorney’s office, he was the center of attention,’’ Capriotti recalled. “He would work with the other attorneys and show them how to try cases.’’
Anthony also led by setting an example other lawyers could watch and follow.
“He was really good in the courtroom,’’ Capriotti said. “He was really good with juries. He had a talent for it.’’
When not working, listening to music was one of Anthony’s favorite pastimes. That’s how he met Denny Case.
Case was once a popular karaoke host. Known as “The Cool Cat in the Top Hat,’’ Case took his mobile disc jockey act to many a local establishment, and once he started, Anthony showed up regularly. The pair shared an affinity for “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Flintstones” and quirky songs. Before long, they were close friends.
Anthony learned Case had a dream of working in radio, and encouraged him to follow it. As an avid listener of local FM station WVLI, Anthony would urge Case to recite the call letters as a form of practice.
The dream eventually became true, as Case is now an on-air personality on WVLI and sister station WIVR. He will miss hearing from perhaps his biggest fan.
“Joe was obviously an early-riser because any time I had to fill in for the morning show on The Valley or host a Saturday morning show, he would call me as early as 6 or 7 a.m. just to tell me ‘you sound good, brother’ and give me a boost of encouragement for the day,’’ Case said. “I really appreciated that.’’
Anthony’s children also shared in his interests. He coached them in baseball and soccer in the Bradley-Bourbonnais leagues, and brought them along to enjoy live music. His son said they got a geography lesson in the process.
“There’s probably not a town in Kankakee County that had a festival that we didn’t go to,’’ Joey said.
Regardless of where he was headed, Anthony was sure to recite some lines from “The Andy Griffith Show” along the way. The hit sitcom from the 1960s had a special place in his heart, and he even developed a second family of sorts through his many visits to Mt. Airy, N.C., the town where the show’s namesake grew up.
You could say Anthony had the sitcom in his blood, and a lot of people have had his blood in their veins. As a top American Red Cross volunteer, Anthony donated an amazing 22 gallons of his coveted O negative blood type. His son recalls donating blood at his father’s urging as soon as he was legally old enough to do so.
Genealogy became an interest in Anthony’s later years. In a 10-year period, he helped catalog and upload more than 80,000 memorials for findagrave.com. It obviously took a lot of work, but he had little to say about it.
“He mentioned it, but didn’t say much more,’’ Allyson said. Upon discovering the ample output, “I was in complete shock.’’
The surprises continue to come. Anthony had a reputation for being neat and meticulous, and he put those traits to use by collecting and preserving many meaningful items from his life, things such as the rosters of the teams he once coached or the members of a CCD or flag etiquette class he once taught.
“For the neatest, tidiest person in the whole world, he sure had a lot of stuff,’’ Allyson said.
As her and Joey sort through the items, they learn more about their father, and it might take some time to examine it all.
“He was very organized, very detailed with his note taking,’’ Allyson said. “He was a great documentarian.’’
