An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it.

Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to clarify language and improve how officials can enforce the new law, which will allow most people charged with a crime to be released from jail as they await trial, even violent offenders in some cases.

Five counties, including Kankakee and Will, have filed lawsuits against the legislation. Vermilion County, which filed suit Tuesday, was the fifth county to file action. 

Recommended for you