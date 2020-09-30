Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Park District Board is planning a dedication ceremony for the naming of the No. 1 softball diamond at the River Road Sports Complex in honor of Gerry Gund, longtime local National Softball Association official.
The ceremony will be open to the public and is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the complex located at 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.
The board decided at its Sept. 14 meeting to honor Gund, who is a member of the NSA Hall of Fame and was an All-American player.
A sign designating the diamond as Gerry Gund Field will be placed on the outside of the backstop fence, and he also will be presented with a plaque during the event.
