Daily Journal staff report
A decision regarding Destini Sutherland-Hall’s place on the April ballot in the Kankakee city clerk race will be determined at a 10 a.m. hearing Monday.
During a 10 a.m. hearing on Friday, the three-person Kankakee Electoral Board met in the Kankakee City Council chambers to determine if the Republican candidate will be allowed to remain on the ballot.
After both sides made their cases, arguments and rebuttals, the board opted to recess until Monday morning to allow for more time to review information before making a decision.
Hall’s attorney argued that, due to the time-sensitivity of the matter and the fact that early voting has already begun, the decision should be made without a recess.
“I know that this is very time sensitive, we want to get to the bottom of this,” replied Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.
“We want to make a decision, but we want to make an informed decision.”
The three-member electoral board is comprised of Wells-Armstrong, 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown and Anjanita Dumas.
The issue at hand is an objection filed last Tuesday by Kankakee resident Rhonda Love to the validity of Sutherland-Hall’s nominating petitions.
Sutherland-Hall is opposing Democratic Party candidate and 2nd Ward Alderwoman Stacy Gall. The two are vying for the clerk’s post being opened by Dumas, the 20-year Republican clerk who did not seek re-election.
According to the objection filed with the electoral board by Love through her attorney, Steven Laduzinsky of Chicago, Sutherland-Hall failed to file her nomination papers with the city clerk’s office on or before the Feb. 28 deadline.
During the hearing, Hall’s attorney argued that the date of filing was not relevant because the candidate would be “filling a vacancy.”
The decision to recess was made after a nearly two-hour hearing.
