KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity are inviting small businesses to join an upcoming webinar.
“Bounce Back Kankakee: Resiliency, Resources, & Recovery for local business will be held via Zoom from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The call will discuss resiliency for businesses, pivoting business strategies and local resources and the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Program.
To register, email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!